Netflix has just announced which film and TV titles will be expiring in June 2018, and subscribers have eight days to watch films like 50 First Dates, 8 Mile, Men in Black and While You Were Sleeping before they expire. Midway through the month, the first eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will disappear—that's a whopping 71 episodes!

For the full list of titles becoming available in June, click here.

Leaving 6/1/18

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping