With six bridesmaids and four page boys all under the age of eight, royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski had his hands full on Saturday.

The longtime celebrity and fashion photographer, who had the unique privilege of shooting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement portraits and their wedding portraits, was armed with his camera and ready on Saturday to get the official shots of the couple and their family in all of their newly wedded bliss.

However, he didn't rely on talent and luck alone when it came time to pose the bride and groom with members of their pint-sized bridal party. Instead, he borrowed a page out of Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte's nanny's playbook. According to The Telegraph, Maria Borrallo had been promising the kids Smarties after the ceremony if they behaved.

"They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there," Lubomirski recalled to Reuters. "So, as soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out 'Who likes Smarties?' and then everybody, hands up, smiles, even some adults put their hands up."