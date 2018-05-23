Francesca Eastwood is going to be a mom!

Clint Eastwood's daughter revealed she has her own little one on the way on Tuesday night when she stepped out on the red carpet at the 2018 Environmental Media Awards in Beverly Hills rocking a baby bump.

The 24-year-old actress later stood beside her mother Frances Fisher at the podium during the event and cradled her bump.

While she has not commented publicly on the pregnancy, she did take to her Instagram account to chronicle the newest addition to her bedding—a pregnancy pillow. "Lots of pillow shapes," she captioned a uniquely shaped body pillow.