Taylor Swift sure knows how to make her friends feel special.

Camila Cabello, one of two opening acts on Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour, had to cancel Tuesday's show due to dehydration and a low-grade fever. "The doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won't get better," she told her Instagram followers over the weekend. "I'm so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can!"

After Charli XCX opened the concert at CenturyLink Field, Swift gave a shout-out to Cabello. "My tour mate and friend Camila Cabello meant to be here tonight. She wanted to be here for you, but she got sick. It happens to everybody," the pop music superstar said. "I was thinking it might cheer her up if I were to get all 56,000 of you to scream, 'Get well soon, Camila!' One, two, three: 'Get well soon, Camila!'" Swift later thanked her fans on Instagram, writing, "Okay Seattle that was INSANE. THANK YOU to the 56,000 people who came to see us tonight!!"