One of Garfield's female classmates hosted a party while her parents were out of town, and "she changed all of our lives," he said. "It was about 50 young boys and girls on separate sides of this garden and no parental supervision. Suddenly, it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other!" Admittedly, it was a "debauched" scene, with tweens running at each other—"tongue first!" But, he said, "We have to figure out somehow."

"That was my first kiss, and I think that night I kissed 30 women—girls! This isn't me showing off; it was a free-for-all. It was like a royal rumble. And it remains one of the best nights of my life!" Garfield said with a laugh. "It was like a mass sexual awakening. A bacchanalian sexual awakening."

Colbert quipped, ""That same night, I learned how to play Dungeons & Dragons."