Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Gets Real About Her Cystic Acne

"I had to put my biggest insecurity on display. There was nowhere to hide," Reinhart continued. "20+ people were studying my face on the camera monitor at any given time during the 11 hour shoot. And all I could think about when I was in front of the camera were the pimples on my forehead."

Reinhart went on to share that she always sends a text to her mom when she has a "bad breakout."

"I tell her how ugly I feel and how these breakouts shatter my confidence every time they appear," she wrote. "I'm not sure if or when I'll ever be able to accept my skin as it is. It's problematic. It scars easily. It's painful."