Suri Cruise Just Wore Summer's New Floral Dress Trend

Florals for spring (and summer)? Not very groundbreaking.

It's a perennial trend that works all year round. Luckily, Suri Cruise just proved there's a specific take on the look that can make a much stronger statement. Katie Holmes' daughter donned a blue Dolce & Gabbana frock to the American Ballet Theater Spring Gala Monday night. While the 12-year-old looked adorable in the long-sleeve, billowy dress, we couldn't help but notice the oversize floral pattern, especially in contrast to Katie's smaller, leafy design.

Large flower prints create a bolder palette without much added effort. Not to mention, it feels romantic and fresh, like you're walking through a garden in full bloom. If you're worried the trend may feel to juvenile—or like Grandma's curtains—bring structural pieces, like a solid blazer or strappy stilettos, or heavy textures, like denim and leather, into the mix to create contrast and edge.