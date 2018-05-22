Did John Cena Win Nikki Bella Back Already?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 5:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Are these two back on? 

Nikki Bella and John Cena might be back together again! These two just can't seem to quit each other, and over the weekend they were spotted in San Diego where the two share a home together. 

A source tells E! News that they are definitely back together. Which shouldn't come as a major surprise considering Nikki never took off the huge diamond sparkler John gave her when he proposed. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared. Do you think they will end up walking down the aisle after all? 

Watch

John Cena Gets Candid With Nikki Bella This Sunday

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bryce Dallas Howard

Fashion Police

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

The Voice, Season 14, Brynn Cartelli, Kyla Jade, Spensha Baker, Britton Buchanan

Who Do You Want to Win The Voice Season 14? Vote for Your Favorite!

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker, Forrest

Forrest Bradley Decker's Cutest Pics

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Donald Glover, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Donald Glover's Most Memorable Acting Roles (and Some You Might've Missed!)

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.