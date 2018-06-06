All the Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos You Probably Missed

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 4:00 AM
What do a Spice Girl, Star Wars legend and classic rocker have in common? They all guest-starred on Sex and the City!
We're referring to Geri Halliwell, Carrie Fisher and Jon Bon Jovi, who at some point during the beloved HBO series' six-season run, landed cameos alongside SATC's fab four. Dozens of celebs (some already A-list and others just starting out in Hollywood) made appearances as love interests or gal pals to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis.)
Justin Theroux's cameo as an intimacy-challenged boyfriend of Carrie's is especially memorable, as well as Will Arnett's character's fetish for getting busy with Miranda in public!
In honor of Sex and the City's 20th anniversary, we're looking back at all the familiar faces who helped create the timeless magic that is one of our all-time favorite series. Check out more than 20 celeb cameos in the gallery above!
Watch E! News Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. for a special Sex and the City episode immediately followed by E!'s Sex and the City 20th anniversary marathon of every episode ever starting at 7:30 p.m.!
