All the Sex and the City Celebrity Cameos You Probably Missed

What do a Spice Girl, Star Wars legend and classic rocker have in common? They all guest-starred on Sex and the City!

We're referring to Geri Halliwell, Carrie Fisher and Jon Bon Jovi, who at some point during the beloved HBO series' six-season run, landed cameos alongside SATC's fab four. Dozens of celebs (some already A-list and others just starting out in Hollywood) made appearances as love interests or gal pals to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis.)

Justin Theroux's cameo as an intimacy-challenged boyfriend of Carrie's is especially memorable, as well as Will Arnett's character's fetish for getting busy with Miranda in public!