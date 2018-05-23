Dietland is many things. The new AMC series is Joy Nash's first starring role. It's Julianna Margulies' return to TV, her first series since The Good Wife ended in 2016. It's also incredibly timely.

"Most stories about fat people are a transformation story where they end up thin," Nash says in the video above. "And Dietland is not. Dietland is a different story. Your life can change and your body can stay the same, which is so exciting and true."

Based on the novel by Sarai Walker the new series was developed for TV by Marti Noxon of Mad Men and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame. Dietland follows Plum Kettle (Nash), a woman who has been overweight her entire life, who ghost writes the answers to the letters to the editor of a women's magazine. Margulies plays Plum's boss, Kitty Montgomery.