Kim Kardashian Shares a New Photo of Saint Snuggling With Chicago

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 22, 2018 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West sure loves his baby sister Chicago West!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of her 2-year-old tot cuddling up next to his 4-month-old sister on Instagram Tuesday. Saint rocked a cute pair of Mickey Mouse PJs and wrapped his arm around Chicago for a squeeze. Meanwhile, the baby girl looked cozy in her white onesie and smiled up at the camera.

"Sometimes we all need hugs," the proud mama captioned the photo. 

Saint clearly likes to show his baby sister some love. Back in March, Kim posted a picture of her son kissing her youngest child on the nose.

"He loves her so much," she captioned the photo.

 

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

However, the mother-of-three admitted her little boy's luscious locks can get in the way. 

"He loves his little sister. He's so sweet with her," she told Ellen DeGeneres back in April. "I always have to watch out for him. He smothers her, and he has this really big hair. So, he just jumps in her crib….Usually, it's like his big hair is all over her face and I get worried with them."

Saint hasn't been a big brother for very long. Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate in January. Shortly after the birth, Kim wrote that Saint and his big sister North West were "especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister" via her app.

While Saint seems to have fully embraced his role as an older sibling, it looks like North is still adjusting.

"She's better than she was with Saint," Kim teased on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that North "does not share with Saint" and "does not hardly talk to Saint."

Chicago isn't the only recent addition to the Kardashian family. In February, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster. Then, in April, her sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, True Thompson.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chicago West , Saint West , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Greene

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

13 Reasons Why Season 2

The Big Problem With 13 Reasons Why Season 2

ESC: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise

Suri Cruise Just Wore Summer's New Floral Dress Trend

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Is Not Pregnant—So Please Stop Asking Her

Sarah Paulson Doesn't Care What Haters Think of Her Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Says It's ''Tough'' to Maintain a ''Close'' Bond With Her Family

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Do Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Matching Tattoos?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.