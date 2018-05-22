Rihanna's Personal Highlight Technique Is so Extra, as Expected

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 22, 2018 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Rihanna

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In the name of Rihanna, go big or go home!

With the launch of Fenty Beauty's new Killawatt Foils, the beauty mogul is sharing her own personal highlight technique for others to bask in Rihanna-like radiance. And like all things badgalriri, it's pretty unconventional. The "Lemon" singer sent her two trusted makeup artists, Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, to teach a master class to a group of L.A. editors and beauty influencers Friday.

"This is Rihanna's technique when it comes to highlight," noted Priscilla, reiterating a few more times that the vision comes straight from the Grammy winner. The singer has been testing the method for awhile—in fact, she tried the statement beauty look at the 2017 Met Gala, using the same Mimosa Sunrise (a magenta) and Sangria Sunset (a tangerine) pigments that just finally hit shelves Monday.

Photos

All the Times Rihanna Doubled Down on Denim

With the conventional approach to highlight application, pigment is typically focused on the high points of the face—but that's not how Rihanna rolls, using a blush-eye-shadow-highlight-hybrid method.

To recreate her Met Gala look, using a cheek-hugging brush, "we're going to apply Sangria Sunset right on the cheeks, take it up to the temples, take it over onto the eyes, back on the cheeks," instructed the makeup artist. "[Rihanna] loves having it on the cheekbones and applying it on the temples. You really just blur the lines, so you really never know where your eye shadow ends or where your blush starts. It kind of almost gives it this really beautiful halo effect."

Using the same brush, apply a shimmery tangerine to the cheek and a little on the eyelids.

ESC: Rihanna, Fenty Beauty Launch Party

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Usually, as makeup artists, we use small buffing brushes to do our eye shadow or we are really precise with whatever we do, but with Rihanna, there's no limit," noted Priscilla. "She likes her eye shadow to be put on with our cheek-hugging brush sometimes. She wants it to look like a wash of color."

"We say reinvent the way you highlight, because usually with highlighter, we just use a bronze tone or a champagne tone or something that's more glowy," she added. "We never really take risks and use brighter colors, but with Rihanna, you know, we like to bend the rules."

If pigmented pinks and yellows are too much for you, you can use the same method with more subtle colors. For example, at the brand's U.S. launch event, Rihanna used the same all-over technique with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, a more muted golden hue.

There are no rules. Glow at whatever level you want—that's what Riri would do.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Doing It Wrong
Latest News
Ashley Greene

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

ESC: Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr Found Her Favorite Beauty Tool on Amazon

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, beauty

Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Adriana Lima

Cannes 2018: Best Beauty

Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Inside Their Private World

Inside Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Private World

ESC: Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Amal Clooney's Dress Was Most-Searched Guest Look From Royal Wedding

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.