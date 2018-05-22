Jamie Foxx to Host the 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Foxx is set to host the 2018 BET Awards.

The talented actor, singer and host of the game show Beat Shazam will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as emcee of the award show on June 24. This will be Foxx's second time as emcee of the event, he previously hosted the BET Awards in 2009.

The hosting announcement comes about a week after the 2018 BET Awards nominations were revealed. DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar are among the top nominees for the upcoming award show, with DJ Khaled receiving six nods and Kendrick receiving five.