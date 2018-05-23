In very modern fashion, they met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend (though if it were truly now, they would've met on the Internet), and their third date was a safari getaway in Botswana. So that's a little new for royals, if not celebrities, although since they're both adults in their 30s (Meghan's even three years older, also very hip) they had almost all of the freedom and autonomy in the world to really go for it.

"Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other," Harry later told the BBC.

Otherwise...they pretty much went according to the course set out for them 70 years beforehand by Harry's paternal grandparents.

A love match back when no one necessarily expected that to be part of the package, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philiphave proved the platinum standard of what an enduring, supportive, affectionate and not overly dramatic royal relationship can be.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are counting on a little more time to themselves, since William inheriting the throne is hopefully at least a couple decades away, and Meghan and Harry don't really have to think much about one day making the move to Buckingham Palace. But the public unfolding of both couple's romances was modeled on their elders' 1940s-era propriety.