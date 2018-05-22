EXCLUSIVE!

Woody Harrelson Gushes Over Friendship With Jennifer Lawrence

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Tue., May. 22, 2018 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Woody Harrelson has revealed what it's like to be BFFs with Jennifer Lawrence, and—spoiler alert!—it includes a lot of laughter!

E! News caught up with the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor last week and he opened up about the tight bond he shares with his former co-star. 

Calling Lawrence a "very, very clever gal" with "incredible wit," Harrelson made it clear that whenever the two get together, the laughter is non-stop.

"You know those kind of people who can just start saying things to you, and once you start laughing, then they just keep coming and keep making you laugh more?" he asked. "She's one of those types."

When asked what the Hunger Games co-stars do together, Harrelson revealed he's "pretty boring" and thinks it's "incredible" that anyone would want to hang out with him! 

While we disagree with Harrelson on that (going out with Amy Schumer seems pretty fun to us), we'd would love to hang out with these two any day!

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hollywood Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence, Woody Harrelson, 2018 Oscars, Candids

Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Harrelson has been pretty busy lately, as he's currently on a whirlwind press tour for the newest film in the Star Wars saga.

Harrelson stars as Han Solo's mentor, Beckett, joining a star-studded cast that includes Donald Glover(Lando Calrissian), Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Emilia Clarke (Qi'Ra), Thandie Newton (Val) and Paul Bettany (Dryden Vos). 

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters nationwide Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Woody Harrelson , Jennifer Lawrence , Star Wars , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Greene

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Issa Rae, GQ

Issa Rae Fears Her "Will Smith Bombs" Are Coming

Donald Glover, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Donald Glover's Most Memorable Acting Roles (and Some You Might've Missed!)

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna's Personal Highlight Technique Is so Extra, as Expected

R. Kelly

R. Kelly Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, False Imprisonment and Failing to Disclose STD

Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson

Adam Rippon Wins Dancing With the Stars, But He Won Our Hearts Way Before With These 8 Moments

Jamie Foxx, Beverly Hills

Jamie Foxx to Host the 2018 BET Awards

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.