Tristan has lived more of his life without a butt than he has with one.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, Tristan recounts dealing with the cancerous tumor that left him butt-less.

And it's a case unlike Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have ever seen. "Oh my God, the butt's gone!" a shocked Dr. Nassif says after looking at pictures of Tristan's butt.

It all started when Tristan was just eight years old.

"At age eight, I basically lost the nerves, like the mobility in my leg. I basically turned into a flamingo," Tristan explains. "I had no control, I instantly lost the nerves and it just stayed like that."