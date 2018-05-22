A 20-year-old woman has sued R. Kelly for alleged sexual battery, false imprisonment and concealing an STD.

Faith Rodgers, who claims she was 19 years old when she met the Grammy winner at a party after his concert in March 2017, has accused the star of locking her in secluded areas for extended periods of time as punishment, "willfully, deliberately and maliciously" infecting her with herpes, recording her without consent during sexual contact, forceful and non-consensual sexual contact and mental, sexual and verbal abuse during their nearly year-long relationship, according to documents obtained by E! News. The lawsuit was filed in New York. Rodgers is seeking damages determined in a jury trial.

R. Kelly's management had no comment in regard to Rodgers' allegations and lawsuit.

Rodgers' attorney Lydia C. Hills told E! News in a statement, "The criminal investigation is still ongoing in the state of Texas. We have decided to file the civil suit in New York, as this is the location where the initial sexual contact and several other incidents took place. My goal is simply to obtain justice for my client, and hopefully, prevent this from happening to anyone else."

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Rodgers recalled Kelly allegedly flying her to New York City for a concert and paying for her hotel after two months of phone calls, texts and FaceTiming. It was during that trip that she claims he came into her room and demanded she take off her clothes.