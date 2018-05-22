For Helford, it was important that the addiction not be solved within the confines of just one episode—if it's ever even solved at all. "One thing we wanted to avoid is the old fashioned simplistic sitcom morality play where something gets solved by just discussing it. This is a problem that may or may not go away in her life and so we leave that open as is with anyone who's recovering out there and knows that you really have to it's a lifelong thing," he explained. "Again, we want to be brave. We want to tackle things that other shows are worried they can't either make funny or will make people uncomfortable. We feel that in order to have an honest dialogue sometimes you have to make people uncomfortable and certainly this an issue that does make a lot of people uncomfortable but at the same time we try to make it as funny as it is terrifying."

Roseanne's season finale airs Tuesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on ABC.