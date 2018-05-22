Watch Rose McGowan Move Out of Her House to Pay for Harvey Weinstein Legal Fees on CITIZEN ROSE

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 22, 2018 9:27 AM

Rose McGowan is making a hard move.

On Thursday's new CITIZEN ROSE, the activist has made the difficult decision to move out of her Hollywood home to pay for the legal fees she's racked up fighting "the monster" (AKA Harvey Weinstein).

"I'm going to be OK, right?" Rose asks her assistant in this preview clip as she packs up her bathroom. "It's the next chapter," he tells her.

"God damn it, I didn't want to cry, I wanted to be all peppy," a teary-eyed Rose admits. "Bye, house. Thank you, I love you."

"I know it seems maybe silly having an attachment to a house, but for me homes have always been the only protection I've had from a scary world," Rose tells the camera. "And leaving that, it is like leaving the nest in a way. It was hard."

Watch a new CITIZEN ROSE Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!

