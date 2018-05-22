Meghan Markle Makes Her Royal Debut in True British Style Alongside Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived. 

A mere three days after marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming a member of the family,Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance as a royal. 

The newlyweds stepped out at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted in honor of Prince Charlesas part of his 70th birthday celebrations, though the Prince of Wales' actual birthday is not until mid-November. This particular event was held in recognition of the royal's work as a patron of charities. 

In accordance with royal protocol, the new duchess sported pantyhose underneath her blush GOAT sleeved sheath dress with a sheer neckline (which has already begun to sell out on some sites). Markle paired the design with a bespoke slanted hat by Philip Treacy, a pair of Vanessa Tugendhaft rose-shaped diamond earrings and a Wilbur & Gussie oyster silk clutch. The outfit was finished off with a pair of classic pumps and, of course, her new gold wedding band on her left hand. In the full ensemble, the star looked every bit her new royal part. 

Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Camila duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The duchess stood by next to Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles as her new husband delivered remarks at the podium in celebration of his father. More than 6,000 people from charities Charles supports are expected to attend. 

"Who has not come away from meeting with my father, their heads spinning with a dozen new ideas, which he wants to get underway urgently having met a group of people or read something that has fired his imagination and started the flow of ideas," Harry said of his beloved dad. "His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious."

With many eyes on the husband and wife, cameras captured Markle rub Prince Harry's back as they later exited together and laugh when he joked about being attacked by a bee at the podium. Love was in the air! 

 

Prince William, Manchester

Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The event also falls one year after the Manchester Arena bombing. Members of the emergency services who were on the scene on the night of the attack are scheduled to join the royals at the event.

"Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones and those still dealing with the experiences of that night," Prince Harry continued. "It really is amazing to see so many of you here today for this family celebration. I say family because this is a chance for us to honor the Prince of Wales' work over the last 40 plus years with all of his charities, patronages and military associations."

The day got off to a somber start as Prince William attended the Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral in honor of those killed and injured in the Manchester Arena bombing, which took place at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. 

"Thinking of you all today and every day," the songstress tweeted early Tuesday. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

