The Duchess of Sussex has arrived.

A mere three days after marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming a member of the family,Meghan Markle has made her first public appearance as a royal.

The newlyweds stepped out at Buckingham Palace for a garden party hosted in honor of Prince Charlesas part of his 70th birthday celebrations, though the Prince of Wales' actual birthday is not until mid-November. This particular event was held in recognition of the royal's work as a patron of charities.

In accordance with royal protocol, the new duchess sported pantyhose underneath her blush GOAT sleeved sheath dress with a sheer neckline (which has already begun to sell out on some sites). Markle paired the design with a bespoke slanted hat by Philip Treacy, a pair of Vanessa Tugendhaft rose-shaped diamond earrings and a Wilbur & Gussie oyster silk clutch. The outfit was finished off with a pair of classic pumps and, of course, her new gold wedding band on her left hand. In the full ensemble, the star looked every bit her new royal part.