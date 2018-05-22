by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 7:05 AM
"Don't believe everything, people," Johnny Damon told E! News. The baseball veteran and Dancing With the Stars contestant was talking about the rumored feud between Tonya Harding and DWTS winner Adam Rippon.
"Honestly, that's not even true that there's any rifle between them. They get on so well," professional dancer Emma Slater said.
Adam and professional dancer Jenna Johnson took home the mirrorball for this all athletes season. Tonya and Sasha Farber were the runner-up.
"I am taking away a new friendship for life and newfound love for America," Tonya said about her DWTS experience. "And I learned how to dance! Now I can dance, actually!"
Tonya said she had no idea what this rumored feud even means.
"Adam and Jenna deserved to win. Everyone brought their best tonight and did their best. It was truly an amazing experience and amazing night," Tonya said after the show.
Adam and Jenna said they didn't rehearse in the studio in Los Angeles, so their run-ins with Tonya were limited.
"The interactions I've had with Tonya have only been positive. It was nice to see her have a moment out here on the dance floor. She's been nothing but nice to me," Adam said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast about their thoughts on all these rumors.
Hear What William Hung, Ruben Studdard and More American Idol Alums Are Up to in This Hilarious Song
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!