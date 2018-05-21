Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Prove They're Still Going Strong With L.A. Date Night

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 21, 2018 7:32 PM

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld are still enjoying their under-the-radar romance. 

The former One Directionsinger and Pitch Perfect actress enjoyed an evening out at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles last Friday, E! News can confirm. According to Us Weekly, Niall and Hailee were "making out all night" at the country western-themed restaurant and were "not trying to hide their relationship." 

A source previously told E! News of the duo's relationship status, "It's true that Hailee and Niall are dating, but at this point it's still pretty casual."

Their fun-filled weekend continued, with People reporting that the couple was spotted at hot spot E.P. & L.P. on Sunday "holding hands." 

Hailee Steinfeld

Twitter

What started as best friendship (the 24-year-old Brit referred to Steinfeld as that in a 21st birthday tribute last year), seems to have taken a more romantic turn. Back in February, speculation that the "Most Girls" songstress and "Slow Hands" performer were dating sparked following a joint Vegas trip for a Backstreet Boys concert. 

No matter how serious they are, Hailee obviously admires Niall. In March, the Oscar nominee snapped a photo of herself wearing his concert tee and posted it on social media. 

In just a few short months, Niall and Hailee both embark on summer tours with Maren Morris and Charlie Puth, respectively. Perhaps the pair is sneaking in as much time together as possible before bidding bon voyage! 

