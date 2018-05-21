So much drama, so little time!

It's no secret that Teen Mom 2 reunions can get stressful, unpredictable and dramatic. But in tonight's all-new episode, fans received some behind-the-scenes scoop nobody knew about until now.

As it turns out, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer came close to quitting the show after a tense day of filming.

"Briana flipped out on [Leah] last night, making her cry and stuff. This is not okay," Kailyn declared to the executive producers. "None of this would be happening if it wasn't for [Briana] or Jenelle because now Jenelle is walking off with David."

Chelsea added, "It's crazy because we've never felt like this before."