Double Dare Taps Liza Koshy as Host, Brings Back Marc Summers in New Role

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 22, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Double Dare, Marc Summers, Liza Koshy

Gavin Bond/Nickelodeon

Double Dare without Marc Summers? Perish the thought! Nickelodeon officially announced the host for the new Double Dare, Liza Koshy, and while it's not Summers, he's certainly involved in the festivities.

Actress and digital creator Koshy takes over the host duties when the series returns Monday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.

"This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live! From watching Double Dare to hosting it!?  I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking," Koshy said.

Summers, the original host, will give color commentary on the challenges. He'll lend his knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

"I can't think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together--those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today's kids. It's an honor to be a part of this reboot," Summers said in a statement.

For those not familiar with the slime-fest, Double Dare features two teams competing to win prizes by answering trivia questions and competing in physical challenges. The winning team then goes on to legendary obstacle course, including the human hamster wheel, the classic giant mouth and the Double Dare nose. The series debuted more than 30 years ago on October 6, 1986. It ran until 1993. There were other versions too, including Family Double Dare and a Double Dare 2000.

Double Dare is just the latest revival from Nickelodeon. They network already aired Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie and is at work on Rocko's Modern Life and Invader Zim projects. Legends of the Hidden Temple, another classic 1990s Nickelodeon game show, was also brought back, but as a scripted TV movie.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Nickelodeon , Apple News , Nostalgia , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Latest News
Gillian Jacobs, Ilana Glazer

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars, Tonya Harding

What Feud? Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding and Dancing With the Stars Cast React to Those Pesky Rumors

Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars Winner Adam Rippon Has the Best Piece of Advice About Life

Dave Annable

Dave Annable Gets "Vulnerable" After Being Fired From CBS' The Code

American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel

Hear What William Hung, Ruben Studdard and More American Idol Alums Are Up to in This Hilarious Song

"DWTS: Athletes" Cast Reacts to Tonya-Adam Feud Rumors

Tonya Harding Is a Runner-Up on "DWTS"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.