If you've already pinned Amal Clooney's royal wedding dress as outfit inspiration, you're not alone.

The yellow, cap-sleeved Stella McCartney piece was the most-searched-for guest ensemble of the weekend, reported Lyst, a global fashion search platform.

About 17,000 people from 65 different countries have perused the Internet looking for the streamlined frock since Saturday, according to the search engine's data. In addition to Meghan Markle's custom, high-neck Stella McCartney gown she wore to the intimate reception, the fashion brand's traffic increased 3,000 percent compared to the previous day.

Of course, not everyone can afford luxury wares. In such cases, Amal has inspired a simple vibe, with searches for "yellow dresses" up 1,500 percent.