Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Baby Nursery for True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 21, 2018 2:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Nursery

Keila Lopez

There's no place like home!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl may be less than two months old, but fans have yet to catch a glimpse into True Thompson's baby nursery—until now! 

For the first time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sharing a sneak peek inside her daughter's room.

Spoiler alert: Get ready to think pink!

"I'm obsessed with True's Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib! It's feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery," Khloe shared on her website this morning. "Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves."

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

The new mom added, "She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We're similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately!"

In the first photo, fans are also able to see some of the kid-friendly furniture that fills the Cleveland room. And yes, our eyes can't look away from the chandelier composed of pink hearts either.

As baby True continues to spend her first months in Cleveland, mama Khloe has tried her best to share some details about raising her daughter. Shortly before True turned one months old, Khloe revealed some of the personality traits she has already spotted in her first child.

"So far, she's so incredibly sweet and patient—really not fussy at all. I can tell she's going to be super athletic and incredibly strong!" Khloe wrote on her website. "She's very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents."

And if the social media posts and photos weren't enough to prove Khloe is loving motherhood, perhaps Kris Jenner will convince you.

"Khloe is amazing," the self-proclaimed momager recently told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom. Honestly, it gets so emotional…She's just concentrating on that—just being a mom, her baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Babies , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Emily Blunt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Santa Barbara International Film Festival Star Sightings

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Baby No. 4's Name: Romeo Alejandro David

Katie Lowes

Katie Lowes Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage Three Months Into Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen, Baby, Pregnancy, Miles, Luna

Chrissy Teigen Captures the Realities of Life After Giving Birth With One Photo

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

Nikki Bella Compromises Her Dream Wedding for John Cena on Total Bellas: ''I Don't Want to Give Him a Reason to Have Cold Feet''

John Legend Shares Meaning Behind Baby No. 2's Name

Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

John Legend Explains the Meaning Behind Newborn Son Miles' Special Name

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.