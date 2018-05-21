Go Inside Khloe Kardashian's Baby Nursery for True Thompson

There's no place like home!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl may be less than two months old, but fans have yet to catch a glimpse into True Thompson's baby nursery—until now!

For the first time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sharing a sneak peek inside her daughter's room.

Spoiler alert: Get ready to think pink!

"I'm obsessed with True's Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib! It's feminine but still cool, which is the vibe of the nursery," Khloe shared on her website this morning. "Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves."