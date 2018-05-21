by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 21, 2018 4:10 PM
It's next to impossible to get scoop from the Stranger Things cast about what's going to happen in season three, but it is possible to get them to create fake casting news and spill the beans on each other.
In the video above, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp play a game of "most likely to…" about each other. Find out who is most likely to pull a prank on set, most likely to steal the best candy and more, including who's most likely to be late.
"He has been, like, about 3 hour late once because he went to the wrong location," Brown spilled.
The actress even goes into detail about all the pranks the two have pulled together, including one time where they pranked their teachers with…toilet paper! It almost looks like Brown's about to spill some scoop at the end, but always the professional she caught herself.
And in the video above, where E! News does its best to get some details about the new season from Brown, the Emmy nominee starts a rumor of her own—about Kim Kardashian!
"Noah, would you love to see Kim Kardashian in Stranger Things?" Brown asked her costar.
"Wait, she's going to be in Stranger Things?" a confused Schnapp asked.
"Yeah, she is. She's going to play 10," Brown deadpans.
Click play on both videos to hear more.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!