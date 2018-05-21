by Meg Swertlow | Mon., May. 21, 2018 1:22 PM
The Duchess of Sussex isn't afraid to call herself a proud feminist!
Within hours of her blessed union to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has her own page on the royal family's official website, royal.uk, and while it makes no mention of her former life as a Suits actress—the official biography does quote her as saying, "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist"—a powerful message from a now-royal.
From entering the chapel and walking down half the aisle on her own to the gospel choir and the selection of Bishop Michael Curry, Meghan certainly made some clear statements about how she'd be doing things in the future during the royal wedding.
The royal biography also paints the picture of a strong and independent woman who had a keen gift and love of helping others from the start.
The biography explains, "From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22."
The page continues, "These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment."
Alexi Lubomirski
The bio also details that while in Toronto she "actively volunteered at a Canadian soup kitchen from 2011-2013."
Omitting any reference to Suits specifically, the biography read, "She also established the program at her place of work to ensure that leftover meals from the set were donated to local homeless shelters.
Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The summary of her life adds that, "In 2015, The Duchess became the UN Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership."
"In addition to her role with UN Women and One Young World, Her Royal Highness became a Global Ambassador for World Vision in 2016. As part of her work with the charity The Duchess visited Rwanda on a clean water campaign that would work to allow young children to continue their education," continued the biography.
Additionally, in 2017,Markle "undertook a second learning mission with the organisation when she visited India with World Vision to bring a greater awareness to girls' lack of access to education."
It's quite clear that it's not just Meghan's beauty that made Harry fall in love with his blushing bride—her deep desire to help other women, much like his own mother Princess Diana is likely a profound reason the royal was drawn to the proud feminist.
