The Duchess of Sussex isn't afraid to call herself a proud feminist!

Within hours of her blessed union to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has her own page on the royal family's official website, royal.uk, and while it makes no mention of her former life as a Suits actress—the official biography does quote her as saying, "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist"—a powerful message from a now-royal.

From entering the chapel and walking down half the aisle on her own to the gospel choir and the selection of Bishop Michael Curry, Meghan certainly made some clear statements about how she'd be doing things in the future during the royal wedding.

The royal biography also paints the picture of a strong and independent woman who had a keen gift and love of helping others from the start.

The biography explains, "From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22."

The page continues, "These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment."