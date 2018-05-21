Excitement surrounding Saturday's royal wedding continues to build as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on their happily ever after.

Hours ago, Kensington Palace released the official portraits from the Duke and Duchess's historic nuptials—and just like that!—we have the feels all over again. Royal fanatics were granted unprecedented access to the couple's special day, with 29.2 million Americans (and even more around the globe) tuning in to witness every little royal wedding detail go down in real time.

Our pseudo invitations to Prince Harry and Meghan's ceremony got us thinking: What other lavish celebrity weddings do we wish were made available to the public?