Recreate Meghan's Markle Wedding Beauty Look for Just $30

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., May. 21, 2018 12:50 PM

ESC: Meghan Markle, beauty under 25

Karwai Tang/WireImage

On the day of your wedding, every bride wants to look perfect—as in naturally flawless. No one wants to look overdone.

Case in point: Meghan Markle's royal wedding beauty.

When Prince Harry removed her lace-trimmed veil, every beauty lover swooned. The Duchess of Sussex was radiant. Her complexion was the most striking feature. She wore a semi-sheer, luminous foundation that revealed her freckles and blemish-free skin, a very light pink-toned blush and bubblegum pink lipstick. When she blinked, we noticed her bronze-tinted eyes, shape-enhancing eyeliner and remarkable lashes.

Like her Givenchy dress, her makeup gracefully walks the line between looking flawless and appearing natural. It's wedding goals, but also the perfect everyday look.

Photos

All Meghan Markle's Outfits From Her Royal Wedding Weekend

While purchasing the exact products that the duchess wore may set you back, we've rounded up the drugstore products that will promise you the same look, because you don't have to be a royal to look royally beautiful! For $30, you can recreate the history-making beauty at your local drugstore. Keep scrolling to check out the products!

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

L'Oreal Paris

To achieve Meghan's dewy complexion: Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation, $10.99

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Covergirl

For Meghan's blushing cheeks: Instant Cheekbones Contouring Blush, $4.25

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Maybelline

Eyestudio ColorTattoo Concentrated Crayon in Bronze Truffle, $5.64

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

AOA

Wonder Liquid Liner, $1

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

Essence

Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, $4.99

ESC: Meghan Markle Wedding Beauty, Drugstore Products

L.A. Colors

Cream Lipstick in Divine, $4.99

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Gorgeous

RELATED ARTICLE: A Look at Meghan Markle's Fashion Highs From Her Wedding Weekend

