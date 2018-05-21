13 Reasons Why Stars on Why Season 2 Had to Happen

When Netflix announced that there would be a second season of 13 Reasons Why, fans of the 2017 series, based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel of the same name, wondered what it might look like.

After all, the first season had exhausted its source material, reaching a conclusion that made it seem impossible to further the story of its main character Hannah Baker (played by breakout star Katherine Langford) or continue with its effective narrative structure. But for the stars of the show, they never doubted the second season's cause for existence.

"I felt like there were so many questions left unanswered at the end of season [one,]" Alisha Boe, whose character Jessica was raped by Hannah's attacker Bryce Walker as well during the course of the first season, told E! News at Netflix's second quarter junket in Los Angeles earlier this month. "A lot of people asked that Hannah's tapes are done, but I really wanted to see—well, I'm biased, but I really wanted to see everyone else's story and really explore Jessica's storyline more."