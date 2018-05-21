Grey's Anatomy Welcomes Kim Raver Back as Season 15 Series Regular

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Mon., May. 21, 2018 10:06 AM

Kim Raver, Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Welcome back, Teddy Altman.

After popping up in last week's season 14 finale to not only be awarded the position of interim chief of surgery while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) takes a sabbatical, but also drop the bomb that she's with child, ABC has announced that Kim Raver will return to Grey's Anatomy this fall as a series regular once again.

"I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular. Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly," Raver said in a statement. "I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story."

Photos

We Ranked Shondaland's Best Couples—All 63 Of Them!

Raver originally joined the series back in season six as the cardiothoracic surgeon with a connection to Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) from his military days. During her two seasons on the show—she departed in the season eight finale—she proved to be an obstacle in Owen's relationship with Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) before falling for Scott Foley's Henry, a patient who ultimately died. 

She returned at the beginning of season 14 as a part of a story arc involving Owen's presumed-dead sister Megan, re-entering Owen's life, prompting the newly-single doc to finally act on his feelings for his old friend. And as the final moments of the finale hinted, that dalliance seems to have resulted in a pregnancy. And just as Owen's feeling pretty couple-y with ex Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) yet again.

Raver's re-hiring comes after Grey's said goodbye to a pair of fan-favorite characters with the departures of stars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew after ten and nine years, respectively.

Grey's Anatomy returns for season 15 this fall on ABC.

