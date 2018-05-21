Welcome back, Teddy Altman.

After popping up in last week's season 14 finale to not only be awarded the position of interim chief of surgery while Bailey (Chandra Wilson) takes a sabbatical, but also drop the bomb that she's with child, ABC has announced that Kim Raver will return to Grey's Anatomy this fall as a series regular once again.

"I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular. Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly," Raver said in a statement. "I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story."