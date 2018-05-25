Nikki Bella Is Not Excited About Trying on Wedding Dresses on Total Bellas: ''There's Just Something That's Not Feeling Right''

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., May. 25, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nikki Bella is having a hard time saying yes to more than just the dress.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki is joined by family as she tries on wedding dresses for her big day and it seems like everyone is excited except for the bride-to-be. 

"Finally, my sister is trying on wedding dresses! I am so excited to be here 'cause Nicole has been dreaming about this moment forever, so hopefully we find the one," Brie Bella chimes.

Nikki comes out in her first dress and it's a jaw-dropper, but the wow-factor is missing.

"I thought you're supposed to be excited for this. Like when you watch the movies or all I'll hear from my friends is like, 'Oh my gosh, greatest day! Break out the champagne!' And like for me, there's just something that's not feeling right," a disappointed Nikki says.

Watch

Total Bellas Recap: Season 3, Episode 1

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Wedding Dress, Total Bellas 302

E!

Despite the WWE star's reservations, Brie pops open some bubbly and the group clinks their glasses in support of Nikki's upcoming nuptials.

"To you getting married!" Brie toasts. "So, here's to the girl who was always a bridesmaid, but now is finally a bride."

"Finally!" Nikki cheers.

See Nikki try on wedding dresses in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Weddings , Wedding Dress , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Mexico

Celebrate Memorial Day With Sizzling Hot Bikini Pics From Kristin Cavallari, Kourtney Kardashian and More!

Victoria Justice

Fashion Police

Rose McGowan, CITIZEN ROSE 103

Rose McGowan Befriends Uma Thurman in Wake of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Allegations on CITIZEN ROSE

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Allegedly Going Through a Major Custody Battle

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

Which Disney Channel Series Do You Want Revived ASAP?!

Botched, Rajee

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.