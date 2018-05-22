Thor: Ragnarok Coming to Netflix in June 2018

"We were breaking a lot of the rules on this movie. We were completely reimagining the Thor franchise. We were reimaging Thor. We were reimagining Hulk. We were reimagining Banner. That's scary in the Marvel Universe; the fans are very particular. It could be, 'That's not canon!'" Ruffalo told E! News last year. "We were out there on a limb a little bit, so you want to be working with people you know are going to go for it—who have your back and who love you."

So said Hela ( Cate Blanchett ) in Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok , premiering this June on Netflix . In that particular scene, Thor's long-lost sister was talking about catching Mjolnir, but out of context, her quote could also apply to the list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming service; on Wednesday, E! News will share the full list of new and expiring titles.

"Darling, you have no idea what's possible."

we're sorry. an error has occurred

Thank you for subscribing.

*Email entered incorrectly. Please try again

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?

Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?

Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕