Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis Had the Best Time Ever at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 21, 2018 6:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Padma Lakshmi, Andy Cohen, Billboard Music Awards 2018

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Viewers may have tuned into the 2018 Billboard Music Awardsfor Janet JacksonAriana GrandeChristina Aguilera or Kelly Clarksonto name a few. But, they got bonus performances from two famous fans in the audience: Andy Cohen and Mila Kunis

While they weren't actually on the night's lineup of star-studded acts, the Watch What Happens Live host and the Golden Globe nominee were having such a good time in the audience at the annual event, it was hard not to watch them. 

Cohen kicked off the night by giving interviews on the red carpet and ran into a familiar face—Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi. Once inside the MGM Grand Garden arena, the late-night host had a prime seat behind surprise guest Taylor Swiftand nearby Jackson family matriarch Katherine Jackson

Photos

2018 Billboard Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

The star couldn't help but sing along and get into the groove of some of his favorite artists' performances, including Janet JacksonJennifer Lopez and Salt-N-Pepa. "Yesss Janet!!!" he screamed out during her medley Icon Award performance.

Soon, it was time to take the stage alongside Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi to present the Billboard Chart Achievement Award to Camila Cabello

"I am so glad I get to present with Padma," he said into his camera backstage. "You know we could get into some real trouble."

Once Salt-N-Pepa closed out the show with En Vogue, the party wasn't over for Cohen. The star headed to Piranha Nightclub, where he got to hang out with the Queen of Pop herself as Jackson was at the nightclub with her dancers. 

Read

Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Mila Kunis, Billboard Music Awards 2018

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kunis appeared to be having a blast from her own seat in the crowd. 

The actress was tasked with presenting the Top Selling Album to one of the biggest musical stars in the room—Taylor Swift. In signature candid fashion, Kunis handed her the trophy with a casual "Here ya go!" and then adorably fixed the back of Swift's dress as she headed offstage. 

When Jackson took the stage, the star really let loose as she grooved to the beat. Later, when Clarkson belted out her hit, "Whole Lotta Woman," she had Kunis' stamp of approval as cameras spotted her gleefully applauding. 

Needless to say, Mila and Andy were the audience winners of the night!

(E!, NBC and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For complete coverage of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, watch E! News Monday evening at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Andy Cohen , Mila Kunis , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Big Sean, Jhene Aiko

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Camila Cabello, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei Have a Sweet Reunion at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Salt-n-Pepa, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, performance

Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

5 Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

See All of Kelly Clarkson's Glamorous Wardrobe Changes at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sam Hunt, Lee Fowler, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Make Rare Public Appearance at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.