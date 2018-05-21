Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19.

The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of 600 people at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The newly appointed Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy gown by the fashion house's artistic director Clare Waight Keller.

After becoming husband and wife, the two shared a kiss on the chapel's steps and embarked on a carriage processions through the town. The newlyweds then celebrated their nuptials with a lunchtime reception for all 600 guests, which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall.

Afterwards, Meghan changed into a Stella McCartney dress and drove off with her prince to a private reception at Frogmore House. Prince Charles hosted the evening soirée for 200 of the bride and groom's closest family members and friends.

Now that the royal wedding is over, it's time to analyze: What exactly went into producing one of the most iconic weddings in history? Check out the following statistics to get an idea—a few figures may surprise you.