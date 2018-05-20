It's a Las Vegas date night done right!

When Sam Hunt decided to attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night, he didn't want to do it alone. Lucky for country music fans, his wife Hannah Lee Fowler was more than happy to tag along.

In a rare joint public appearance, the Hollywood couple took their seats inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena for a night filled with special performances.

And yes, Sam also took home a big award as "Body Like a Back Road" won Top Country Song of the Year.

"Thank you! Appreciate it. Real quick, let me recognize my co-writer Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne," he shared before expressing gratitude for his leading lady. "My wife: Thank you for being so selfless this past year, sacrificing so much for me and our future."