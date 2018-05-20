Kelly Clarksonis calling for some action.

The musician opened up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a solemn message for the victims of Friday's tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

"This is going to be so hard. There is something I'd like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School," Kelly opened her message. "I'm a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much tragedy over this past year, and once again we're grieving for more kids that have died because of absolutely no reason at all."

While it's customary in these situations to take a moment of silence, Kelly called for something a little stronger in this case.