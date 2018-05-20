Kelly Clarkson Opens Up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a ''Moment of Action'' for Victims of the Santa Fe School Shooting

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kelly Clarksonis calling for some action. 

The musician opened up the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with a solemn message for the victims of Friday's tragic school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. 

"This is going to be so hard. There is something I'd like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School," Kelly opened her message. "I'm a Texas girl, and my home state has had so much tragedy over this past year, and once again we're grieving for more kids that have died because of absolutely no reason at all."

While it's customary in these situations to take a moment of silence, Kelly called for something a little stronger in this case. 

Watch

Inside the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

"Why don't we do a moment of action, one of change. Why don't we change what is happening, because it's horrible," she shared while holding back tears. "Mama's and daddies should be able to send their kids to church, to school, to movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear."

She ended on a call to action for all the viewers and attendees of the show. "Tonight y'all, let's in your community, where you live, your friends, everybody," she shared. "Let's have a moment of action. Let's have a moment of change."

Don't miss E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Billboard Music Awards special Sunday, May 20, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Kelly Clarkson , Awards , Top Stories
Latest News
Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Perform Electrifying Rendition of "Fall in Line" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Avicii

2018 Billboard Music Awards Pay Tribute to Avicii

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Performance

Kelly Clarkson Performs an Epic Medley of Hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards—and Taylor Swift Hilariously Plays Along

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See All the Couples on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Nick Jonas Teases Brother Joe's Upcoming Bachelor Party at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Dinero

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sneak Peek of "Dinero" Music Video at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.