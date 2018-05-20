Tori Kelly Is Married! Singer Weds Basketball Player André Murillo

by Samantha Schnurr | Sun., May. 20, 2018 5:06 PM

Tori Kelly, Andre Murillo, Instagram

Tori Kelly/Instagram

Tori Kelly is a married lady!

The songstress wed basketball beau André Murillo this weekend and confirmed the happy news on social media with a heart-melting portrait of the bride and groom. 

"Thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. i'm floating. brb," the new Mrs. quipped on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, her new hubby recited his traditional vows to his life partner over on his page. "For better or for worse, In sickness and in health, To love and to cherish, Till death do us part," he captioned the matching photo on his Instagram. 

The bride donned a lace mermaid-style gown with a trumpet skirt while the groom opted for a classic black suit and tie for their milestone day. 

Tori Kelly, Instagram

Instagram

Their nuptials come seven months after Murillo popped the question to his one and only in late September 2017. 

Tori has kept most details of her relationship with the 28-year-old athlete under wraps, but it seems they've been together since at least December 2016. 

More than two years later, these two lovebirds are officially husband and wife. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

TAGS/ Weddings , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
