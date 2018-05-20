EXCLUSIVE!

John Legend Explains the Meaning Behind Newborn Son Miles' Special Name

There's a new little one in the Stephens family!

Just a few days after welcoming their second child together, Chrissy Teigenand John Legend introduced their baby boy to the world this weekend and his name is perfect for the musical family: Miles Theodore Stephens. 

"We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens and every name we give to our kids I think will have a little bit of musical history to it," he explained to E!'s Jason Kennedy on the 2018 Billboard Music Awardsred carpet, referencing Nina Simone

"Miles of course is the same name as the great Miles Davis and Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens," the star continued. "When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, 'He looks like a Miles.'"

Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Now that the newborn has arrived, daughter Luna is officially a big sister and his proud parents are thrilled to have another little one. "We're so excited to have him in the family now," Legend gushed. "It's nice to have our little family of four now."

Meanwhile, Teigen was watching from home and took a moment to poke fun at people who have criticized the famous parents in the past for leaving the house after welcoming their daughter. "Wow didn't u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting," she tweeted along with a photo of his E! News interview on their TV. 

Legend is slated to serenade the award show crowd and viewers at home tonight with his latest hit, "A Good Night."

"I really love performing this song 'A Good Night,'" he said. "I've only performed it once on television before."

The music video for the track was shot on an iPhone. As the singer explained, the choice was inspired by the current dating scene. "The whole idea of like dating these days—a lot of it's done on apps and everything like that, so we decided to bring that app experience to life in a club—the old fashioned way like I used to date—and we thought it would be a cool concept to do it like that."

Well, with John Legend performing, it's definitely going to be a good night!

