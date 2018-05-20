Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:17 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Nobody puts on a show quite like Kelly Clarkson!
The musician was hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and stunned in her many fancy ensembles. While Kelly had previously joked that she would be donning 20 outfits, it wasn't that many, but she did get close!
From her chic black all leather outfit to her choice of a shimmery gold pantsuit, she definitely didn't disappoint with her fun and exciting fashion choices. Although, it's hard to look bad when you're Kelly Clarkson, who always finds a way to slay anything she wears.
The highlight of the evening came when she stepped out wearing pink earmuffs before popular K-Pop band BTS took the stage. Don't take it from us, scroll through the gallery below to see all of her stunning outfits!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Kelly made a big splash with her first dress of the night. But of course, she topped it!
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sometimes you just need a little bit of shine!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
We love a good chain embellishment!
Article continues below
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelly rocked it in this ensemble that was giving us Michael Jackson vibes!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
She stunned in an all leather ensemble with a bold red lip.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
This look was absolutely one for the books. The record books that is!
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Another tassled look that absolutely nailed it.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
There is nothing like some cute pink earmuffs to really get the party started.
For complete coverage of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, watch E! News Monday evening at 7 and 11 p.m.
Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue Transport Us Back to the '90s With "Whatta Man" at 2018 Billboard Music Awards
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!