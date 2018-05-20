John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., May. 20, 2018 8:00 PM
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
They stole the show!
It's hard not to be on your feet moving and grooving when BTS is performing. Tonight at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards was absolutely no different! These seven-member K-pop group proved that they are here to stay, and if the audience was any indication, they've got a long road ahead of them.
The band performed their new single "Fake Love" to overwhelmingly excited crowd at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It was hard to ignore them in their coordinated ensembles. They were definitely giving us Backstreet Boys vibes and we are not mad at them for it.
Earlier in the evening, they also won the award for Top Social Artist, which they won last May as well. They are the newest phenomenon sweeping the nation, and recently revealed to E! that they have a lot more to come in the next year.
Let's just say these guys are on fire, so get ready, because they are taking the world by storm!
For complete coverage of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, watch E! News Monday evening at 7 and 11 p.m.
