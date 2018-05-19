25 Royal Wedding Details You May Have Missed

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., May. 19, 2018 4:40 PM
And just like that, the royal wedding has officially come to a close.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in front of approximately 600 guests inside St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a groundbreaking event that officially united the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex in holy matrimony.
And by all accounts, the couple's after-hours celebration is still going! Prince Harry and Meghan arrived to Frogmore House for their second, more intimate reception on Saturday evening, where about 200 of their nearest and dearest were expected to gather for one last toast.
Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP
Think you managed to catch all the details from the televised spectacle? Think again!
Test your royal wedding knowledge (or just catch up on the day's events) by checking out 25 major details from Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials that might've slipped through the cracks in the gallery above.
Watch E! News Monday, May 21 at 7 and 11 p.m. for all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!
The Greatest Moments From the Royal Wedding, From the Smiling Page Boy to Candid Celebrity Reactions
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Do you want to go to the Spanish edition?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
Você gostaria de vê-lo em nossa edição do Brasil?
Do you want to go to the Brazilian edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Si Yes! Sim Yes! ¡Si! Yes!