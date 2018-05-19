Getty Images
Meghan Markle knows just how important tradition is.
When the former actress married Prince Harry on Saturday, she made sure to have her something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue covered. In fact, she did such a good job that she had several somethings that could fall under multiple categories, including tiaras, cars, shoes and flowers.
So how did Meghan nail the time-honored tradition during the wedding ceremony and at the more intimate reception following? Here are the best theories as to how she did it:
Something Old: Look no further than Meghan's head to spot this one, as the American beauty was lent the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara by Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace confirmed. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, while the center brooch dates back to 1893.
Meghan's bridal bouquet also could be considered as her "something old," as the Palace confirmed Prince Harry handpicked several flowers from their garden the day before the wedding, including Forget-Me-Nots, which were Princess Diana's favorite flower. How lovely!
Something New: This is one of the easiest to identify, as Meghan wore a custom Givenchy gown, with long sleeves and a shallow boat-neckline, designed by the fashion house's creative director Clare Waight Keller. (She changed into a custom Stella McCartney halter-neck evening gown for the second reception.)
Her veil was also new and designed by Keller, who made sure to respect Meghan's wishes to incorporate the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, the nations in which the Queen is head. The designer added flora from these locations, including Wintersweet from Kensington Palace and California Poppy, from her home state of California, into the look. The silk tulle veil measured in at five meters long, or about five and a half yards.
Meghan also wore all new jewelry by Cartier. She's all about that new new!
Something Borrowed: While the tiara could quality for Meghan's borrowed piece, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex also sported one of Princess Diana's rings at the second wedding reception. Which could also work as her "something blue."
Something Blue: The late Princess of Wales' ring is a gorgeous Aquamarine emerald-cut stunner, so it could definitely serve as her something of the blue variety.
