Meghan Markle knows just how important tradition is.

When the former actress married Prince Harry on Saturday, she made sure to have her something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue covered. In fact, she did such a good job that she had several somethings that could fall under multiple categories, including tiaras, cars, shoes and flowers.

So how did Meghan nail the time-honored tradition during the wedding ceremony and at the more intimate reception following? Here are the best theories as to how she did it: