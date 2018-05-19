Meghan Markle continues to pay tribute to Princess Diana.

When the newly minted Duchess of Sussex arrived with Prince Harry at their second wedding reception at Frogmore House on the grounds of Windsor Castle, she was wearing Princess Diana's emerald-cut aquamarine ring, Kensington Palace confirms to E! News. Could this be her "something blue" and "something borrowed"?!

The late Princess of Wales was seen wearing the same ring Meghan is sporting in October 1996, and it's not the first time the former Suits star has worn jewelry once belonging to Princess Diana.