Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Reception Look Has Us in Awe Once Again

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 19, 2018 12:12 PM

When it comes to the royal wedding fashion game, Serena Williams is favored to win big.

Just hours after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unforgettable wedding, the tennis champion revealed her look for the evening wedding reception.

"@pppiccioli thank you for making me look special on this special evening. @maisonvalentino," she wrote on Instagram while showcasing her dress.

She completed her look with a BVLGARI necklace that proved to be an excellent accessory to an already fabulous outfit.

Just hours before, the world-famous athlete arrived at St. George's Chapel with husband Alexis Ohanian by her side.

Serena Williams' Royal Wedding Photo Diary

While he looked dapper in a three piece Huntsman suit and long coat, Serena deserved plenty of praise for her blush Versace curve-hugging gown.

"Meghan is a contemporary bride, a modern bride, so everyone's embracing their authenticity," celebrity stylist Sadaf Razi told E! News after admiring the look.

As an added bonus for fans, Serena documented her beauty routine on Instagram Stories hours before all of the festivities began. And yes, her baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. may have made an appearance. 

"Seeing us off," Serena wrote on Instagram earlier in the day. "Flying baby style! @olympiaohanian."

Enjoy the rest of your night fashion—and tennis—superstar!

Watch E! News Monday, May 21 at 7 and 11 p.m. for all the details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding!

