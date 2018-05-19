The Funniest Photos of Super Excited Royal Wedding Fans

by Tierney Bricker | Sat., May. 19, 2018 11:19 AM
And you thought you were excited for the royal wedding!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on Saturday, with the star-studded crowd showing up in their finest wedding garb and on their best behavior at the unforgettable ceremony. Fortunately for us, fans were able to proudly have no chill about the event.
While only 600 guests were invited inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to watch the couple exchange vows, an estimated 100,000 well-wishers lined up along the wedding procession route to be part of the big day, and man, were they excited. Like, really excited.
Flags were waved and worn, wedding dresses were sported by many people who were not the Givenchy-wearing bride, and babies were brought to bars to revel in the royal wedding excitement.
Here are some of the funniest photos of royal wedding fans from Windsor, as well as from viewing parties:
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Dudes, I Wanna "Marry" Harry aired in 2014. You missed your chance!
CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
You have a baby! In a bar!
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
The struggle is real.
TOM NICHOLSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Hello, the No. 1 rule of attending a wedding: only the bride can wear white!
TOM NICHOLSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Truly.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
"Do these flags make us look British?"
John Patrick Fletcher/Action Plus via Getty Images
We thought the couple rode in a Rolls-Royce!
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
He's got spirit, yes he does. He's got spirit, how about you?!
Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
The resemblance is uncanny.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Phew, we were nervous America wasn't going to approve of this union!
Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images
Cutest royal wedding fan ever?
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Who needs Sir Elton John when you've got this guy?!
