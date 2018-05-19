Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George's Castle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19 was a celebration full of moments that stood just outside of tradition: Prince Charles walked the bride down the aisle, an American reverend delivered the address, the stars of Suits were in attendance...

But perhaps one of the biggest breaks from tradition was the sight of His Royal Highness, now the Duke of Sussex, sporting his signature ginger beard while wearing the Blues and Royals frockcoat uniform of the British Army despite it being customary to be clean-shaven when dressed as such.

"Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform," Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement. While not explicitly stated, it seems to be understood that the Queen's permission covered her grandson's facial hair, as well.