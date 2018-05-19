But when the couple tapped pastry chef Claire Ptak, like Markle, a native of California, to craft their wedding dessert, they made it clear the focus should be on flavor. Ptak agreed. The chef at London's Violet Bakery, once profiled in Markle's now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, told the New Yorker growing up she saw fruitcake as "sort of a cruel joke." Instead, she whipped up a buttercream-covered lemon elderflower cake that she vowed would "incorporate the bright flavors of spring."

Of course, his current position of sixth in the line of succession—and the likelihood he will never ascend to the throne—meant Harry was granted a little more leeway in the pomp and circumstance department. He and Markle's 600-guest nuptials were a rather understated affair in comparison to William and Kate's 1,900-person extravaganza packed with dignitaries such as then-Prime Minister David Cameron and foreign royalty from some 18 countries. As a source told E! News, "Every decision Harry and Meghan make for this wedding is their own. They have the freedom to do as they please."