See a Close-Up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rings

Cleave and Company is a favorite for the couple as the company also made Markle's engagement ring, a three-stone diamond ring featuring two stones from the late Princess Diana's personal collection and the middle stone from Botswana, one of Prince Harry's beloved places.

The couple then recited their traditional vows to each other, promising to love and cherish each other in sickness and in health, for richer and poorer and for better or worse.

Prince Harry was then captured by cameras placing the band on Markle's left hand ring finger. "Meghan, I give you this ring as a sign of our marriage. With my body I honor you. All that I am I give to you and all that I have I share with you within the love of God, father, son and holy spirit," he recited. Markle did the same for him. Shortly after, they were pronounced husband and wife.